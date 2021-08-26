Wednesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 What A Bolt ($33-$8)

2nd 5 Boisterous Buddy ($6)

3rd 8 African Winter ($11)

4th 4 Captain Mike

Forecast $23

Place forecast (3-5) $7, (3-8) $25, (5-8) $9

Tierce $395

Trio $41

Quartet $4,245

RACE 2

1st 6 Silver Darling ($9-$7)

2nd 1 Different Drum ($10)

3rd 2 Cio Cio San (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Just Power

Forecast $8

Tierce $28

Trio $10

Quartet $32

RACE 3

1st 7 Knights Templar ($20-$8)

2nd 5 The Second Wave ($13)

3rd 2 My Bestie (No 3rd dividend)

4th 8 Irish Tractor

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $111

Trio $13

Quartet $341

Scratching: 3 Silver Sky, 4 Royal Watch

RACE 4

1st 11 Abraham Lincoln ($61-$18)

2nd 4 Veni Vidi Vicci ($18)

3rd 1 Destin ($8)

4th 5 Black Belt

Forecast $75

Place Forecast (4-11) $24, (1-11) $18, (1-4) $16 Tierce $1,306

Trio $147

Quartet No winner ($148 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 High Moon

RACE 5

1st 2 Sonic Burst ($17-$8)

2nd 5 Louis' Diamond ($5.10)

3rd 3 Oh So Squishy (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Europeana

Forecast $13

Tierce $48 Trio $8

Quartet $54

Scratchings: 1 L'ami Jean, 6 Warm Welcome

RACE 6

1st 8 Gillian Anne ($30-$10)

2nd 5 On Captain's Side ($8)

3rd 7 Windsor Beat ($7)

4th 2 Walk Of Fame

Forecast $28

Place forecast (5-8) $10, (7-8) $11, (5-7) $11

Tierce $268

Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($352 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Kaptein ($11-$5.10)

2nd 3 Anecdote ($9)

3rd 8 Secret Glider ($13)

4th 6 Assertive Power

Forecast $13

Place forecast (1-3) $7, (1-8) $9, (3-8) $11

Tierce $198

Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($956 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)