Wednesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 What A Bolt ($33-$8)
2nd 5 Boisterous Buddy ($6)
3rd 8 African Winter ($11)
4th 4 Captain Mike
Forecast $23
Place forecast (3-5) $7, (3-8) $25, (5-8) $9
Tierce $395
Trio $41
Quartet $4,245
RACE 2
1st 6 Silver Darling ($9-$7)
2nd 1 Different Drum ($10)
3rd 2 Cio Cio San (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Just Power
Forecast $8
Tierce $28
Trio $10
Quartet $32
RACE 3
1st 7 Knights Templar ($20-$8)
2nd 5 The Second Wave ($13)
3rd 2 My Bestie (No 3rd dividend)
4th 8 Irish Tractor
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $111
Trio $13
Quartet $341
Scratching: 3 Silver Sky, 4 Royal Watch
RACE 4
1st 11 Abraham Lincoln ($61-$18)
2nd 4 Veni Vidi Vicci ($18)
3rd 1 Destin ($8)
4th 5 Black Belt
Forecast $75
Place Forecast (4-11) $24, (1-11) $18, (1-4) $16 Tierce $1,306
Trio $147
Quartet No winner ($148 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 High Moon
RACE 5
1st 2 Sonic Burst ($17-$8)
2nd 5 Louis' Diamond ($5.10)
3rd 3 Oh So Squishy (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Europeana
Forecast $13
Tierce $48 Trio $8
Quartet $54
Scratchings: 1 L'ami Jean, 6 Warm Welcome
RACE 6
1st 8 Gillian Anne ($30-$10)
2nd 5 On Captain's Side ($8)
3rd 7 Windsor Beat ($7)
4th 2 Walk Of Fame
Forecast $28
Place forecast (5-8) $10, (7-8) $11, (5-7) $11
Tierce $268
Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($352 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Kaptein ($11-$5.10)
2nd 3 Anecdote ($9)
3rd 8 Secret Glider ($13)
4th 6 Assertive Power
Forecast $13
Place forecast (1-3) $7, (1-8) $9, (3-8) $11
Tierce $198
Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($956 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
