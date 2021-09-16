Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

Sep 16, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Kingsmeads Krystl ($23-$8)

2nd 1 Fateful Mistress ($36)

3rd 2 Winter Journey ($7)

4th 12 Gimme A Lullaby

Forecast $114

Place Forecast (1-3) $27, (2-3) $6, (1-2) $20 Tierce $587 Trio $46

Racing

Makkem Lad's up to the task

Quartett $131 ($160 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 8 Noble Nova ($12-$8)

2nd 6 Bijoux ($15)

3rd 5 Claudina (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Supper At Six

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (Refund) Tierce $77 Trio $18 Quartett $228

Scratchings: 3 Duquesne Whistle, 4 Bell Starbuster

RACE 3

1st 9 Magic In Motion ($247-$42)

2nd 13 Bay Breeze ($20)

3rd 4 Indomavel ($14)

4th 14 Cashew

Forecast $748

Place Forecast (9-13) $202, (4-9) $81, (4-13) $32

Tierce No winner ($1,592 carried forward)

Trio $1,430

Quartett No winner ($112 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 War Goddess, 8 Princess Donelly

RACE 4

1st 5 Midnight Caller ($19-$8)

2nd 1 Pink Floyd ($26)

3rd 6 Naval Secret ($16)

4th 8 Happy Aristocrat

Forecast $75

Place Forecast (1-5) $26, (5-6) $17, (1-6) $36 Tierce $1,969 Trio $77

Quartett No winner ($264 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Rainbow Rising, 16 Letaba

RACE 5

1st 4 Keep The Lights On ($8-$7)

2nd 5 Vivid Jet ($8)

3rd 1 Sofia Erin (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Window To Africa

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $34 Trio $12 Quartett $100

Scratching: 7 Hot Strike

RACE 6

1st 4 Maria Corolina ($10-$5.10)

2nd 3 River Doon ($10)

3rd 2 Fire Faerie ($12)

4th 1 Purple Nkanyezi

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (2-4) $5, (2-3) $10 Tierce $110 Trio $17

Quartett No winner ($314 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 Gentleman's Wager ($70-$14)

2nd 2 Astrix ($8)

3rd 8 Tristful ($6)

4th 4 Native Tongue

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (2-6) $14, (6-8) $29, (2-8) $10

Tierce No winner ($2,660 carried forward) Trio $124

Quartett No winner ($611 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 8 Rise ($49-$12)

2nd 2 Twicethequality ($16)

3rd 3 Silver Maria ($8)

4th 4 Isla Morada

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (2-8) $19, (3-8) $9, (2-3) $10

Tierce $1,434

Trio $51

Quartett No winner ($749 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

