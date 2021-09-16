Wednesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 3 Kingsmeads Krystl ($23-$8)
2nd 1 Fateful Mistress ($36)
3rd 2 Winter Journey ($7)
4th 12 Gimme A Lullaby
Forecast $114
Place Forecast (1-3) $27, (2-3) $6, (1-2) $20 Tierce $587 Trio $46
Quartett $131 ($160 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 8 Noble Nova ($12-$8)
2nd 6 Bijoux ($15)
3rd 5 Claudina (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Supper At Six
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (Refund) Tierce $77 Trio $18 Quartett $228
Scratchings: 3 Duquesne Whistle, 4 Bell Starbuster
RACE 3
1st 9 Magic In Motion ($247-$42)
2nd 13 Bay Breeze ($20)
3rd 4 Indomavel ($14)
4th 14 Cashew
Forecast $748
Place Forecast (9-13) $202, (4-9) $81, (4-13) $32
Tierce No winner ($1,592 carried forward)
Trio $1,430
Quartett No winner ($112 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 War Goddess, 8 Princess Donelly
RACE 4
1st 5 Midnight Caller ($19-$8)
2nd 1 Pink Floyd ($26)
3rd 6 Naval Secret ($16)
4th 8 Happy Aristocrat
Forecast $75
Place Forecast (1-5) $26, (5-6) $17, (1-6) $36 Tierce $1,969 Trio $77
Quartett No winner ($264 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Rainbow Rising, 16 Letaba
RACE 5
1st 4 Keep The Lights On ($8-$7)
2nd 5 Vivid Jet ($8)
3rd 1 Sofia Erin (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Window To Africa
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $34 Trio $12 Quartett $100
Scratching: 7 Hot Strike
RACE 6
1st 4 Maria Corolina ($10-$5.10)
2nd 3 River Doon ($10)
3rd 2 Fire Faerie ($12)
4th 1 Purple Nkanyezi
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (2-4) $5, (2-3) $10 Tierce $110 Trio $17
Quartett No winner ($314 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 6 Gentleman's Wager ($70-$14)
2nd 2 Astrix ($8)
3rd 8 Tristful ($6)
4th 4 Native Tongue
Forecast $44
Place Forecast (2-6) $14, (6-8) $29, (2-8) $10
Tierce No winner ($2,660 carried forward) Trio $124
Quartett No winner ($611 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 8 Rise ($49-$12)
2nd 2 Twicethequality ($16)
3rd 3 Silver Maria ($8)
4th 4 Isla Morada
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (2-8) $19, (3-8) $9, (2-3) $10
Tierce $1,434
Trio $51
Quartett No winner ($749 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
