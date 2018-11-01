Wednesday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 9 Final Attempt ($103-$28)

2nd 7 Bells Apostle ($7)

3rd 5 Mysterious Omen ($6)

4th 1 L' Histoire Forecast $88 Place Forecast (7-9) $17, (5-9) $15, (5-7) $4 Tierce $2,195 Trio $44 Quartet $2,816

Scratching: 4 Scorch

RACE 2

1st 1 Captain Von Trapp ($27-$9)

2nd 6 Ticket Holder ($13)

3rd 5 Rockcliffe ($6)

4th 4 Ultra Magnus Forecast $80 Place Forecast (1-6) $13, (1-5) $9, (5-6) $14 Tierce $683 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($1,776 carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 3 Eetee ($22-$8)

2nd 4 Misty Heath ($13)

3rd 1 Crown Charka ($8)

4th 8 Velvet Honey

Forecast $43 Place Forecast (3-4) $16, (1-3) $11, (1-4) $28 Tierce $345

Trio $83 Quartet $2,149

Scratching: 11 Sun On Sand

RACE 4

1st 1 Sigismund ($18-$6)

2nd 8 Cruz Giovanni ($7)

3rd 3 Paddingtons Luck ($7)

4th 5 Alfieri

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-8) $5, (1-3) $6, (3-8) $4 Tierce $48 Trio $12 Quartet No winner ($720 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Kazaar ($21-$6)

2nd 3 Sir Bernadini ($7)

3rd 1 Mr Roy ($12)

4th 6 Gunner Forecast $16 Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (1-2) $11, (1-3) $10 Tierce $178 Trio $36 Quartet $739

Scratching: 4 Run Rhino run

RACE 6

1st 2 Dark Chocolate ($42-$11)

2nd 8 Pina Colada ($11)

3rd 4 Karatage ($6)

4th 1 Laat Lammetjie

Forecast $44 Place Forecast (2-8) $16, (2-4) $10, (4-8) $10 Tierce $347 Trio $39 Quartet No winner ($444 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Flaming Desire

RACE 7

1st 9 Rose Of Peru ($114-$25)

2nd 8 Red Herring ($17)

3rd 6 Palace Mystery ($16)

4th 4 Mythical Magic

Forecast $191 Place Forecast (8-9) $39, (6-9) $61, (6-8) $30

Tierce No winner ($1,710 carried forward to tomorrow SA meeting)

Trio No winner ($1,468 carried forward to tomorrow SA meeting)

Quartet No winner ($628 carried forward to tomorrow SA meeting)

Scratchings: 11 Passioneight, 13 Roy's Hollyhock