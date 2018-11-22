Wednesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Alsflamingbeauty ($9-$7) 2nd 16 What A Red ($10) 3rd 13 Snapscan ($16) 4th 2 Helenika Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-16) $6, (3-13) $13, (13-16) $36 Tierce $147 Trio $65 Quartet $495 ($253 carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 5 Marie Antoinette, 6 Beau Blue, 7 Blue Chestnut

RACE 2

1st 3 Quick Star ($33-$9) 2nd 5 Dubula ($10) 3rd 2 Gimmetherain ($8) 4th 12 Nexus Forecast $37 Place Forecast (3-5) $12, (2-3) $12, (2-5) $7 Tierce $195 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($522 carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 10 Captain's Salute, 14 Pop The Corks

RACE 3

1st 15 Madonna ($17-$9) 2nd 2 Fluttering ($6) 3rd 12 Indi Anna ($8) 4th 5 Faye Forecast $10 Place Forecast (2-15) $5, (12-15) $6, (2-12) $7 Tierce $64 Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($1,048 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Au Revoir, 7 Crimea

RACE 4

1st 2 Front And Centre ($7-$5.10) 2nd 5 Strawberry Fire ($8) 3rd 6 Regal Ruby ($17) 4th 7 Travel In Style Forecast $8 Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (2-6) $10, (5-6) $17 Tierce $65 Trio $31 Quartet $159