Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Nov 22, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Alsflamingbeauty ($9-$7) 2nd 16 What A Red ($10) 3rd 13 Snapscan ($16) 4th 2 Helenika Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-16) $6, (3-13) $13, (13-16) $36 Tierce $147 Trio $65 Quartet $495 ($253 carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 5 Marie Antoinette, 6 Beau Blue, 7 Blue Chestnut

RACE 2

1st 3 Quick Star ($33-$9) 2nd 5 Dubula ($10) 3rd 2 Gimmetherain ($8) 4th 12 Nexus Forecast $37 Place Forecast (3-5) $12, (2-3) $12, (2-5) $7 Tierce $195 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($522 carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 10 Captain's Salute, 14 Pop The Corks

RACE 3

1st 15 Madonna ($17-$9) 2nd 2 Fluttering ($6) 3rd 12 Indi Anna ($8) 4th 5 Faye Forecast $10 Place Forecast (2-15) $5, (12-15) $6, (2-12) $7 Tierce $64 Trio $16 Quartet No winner ($1,048 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Au Revoir, 7 Crimea

RACE 4

1st 2 Front And Centre ($7-$5.10) 2nd 5 Strawberry Fire ($8) 3rd 6 Regal Ruby ($17) 4th 7 Travel In Style Forecast $8 Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (2-6) $10, (5-6) $17 Tierce $65 Trio $31 Quartet $159

Lim’s Cruiser has now won eight races and placed six times from 18 starts.
Racing

Lim's Cruiser eyes Hong Kong

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING