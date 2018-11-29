Racing

Wednesday's South Africa results

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Nov 29, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Nao Faz Mal ($26-$8)

2nd 12 Salt ($12)

3rd 16 Via Salaria ($7)

4th 1 Engage And Beware

Forecast $52 Place Forecast (2-12) $15, (2-16) $5, (12-16) $10

Tierce $223 Trio $26

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Quartet No winner ($742 carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 14 Toran The Tiger, 17 Inertia

RACE 2

1st 5 Glamorous Life ($79-$18)

2nd 4 Anglet ($16)

3rd 6 Hemero (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Ontenderhooks

Forecast $97 Tierce $1,238

Trio $58 Quartet $3,557

RACE 3

1st 4 Duke's Domain ($32-$10)

2nd 5 Destin ($7)

3rd 2 Elusive Victor ($8)

4th 3 Rochester

Forecast $35 Place Forecast (4-5) $17, (2-4) $9, (2-5) $6

Tierce $165

Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($154 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Pop The Corks, 16 Yosma

RACE 4

1st 7 River Inn ($29-$8)

2nd 2 Fashion Force ($7)

3rd 9 Elusive Green ($12)

4th 10 When And How

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-7) $10, (7-9) $14, (2-9) $20

Tierce $391 Trio $99

Quartet (No winner $1,078 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Anina, 3 Ruletta, 5 Trap Queen

RACE 5

1st 6 Vardy ($23-$8)

2nd 3 Meraki ($9)

3rd 9 Sherwood Forest ($28)

4th 4 Rip It Up

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-6) $5, (6-9) $30, (3-9) $14

Tierce $431 Trio $62 Quartet $2,022

RACE 6

1st 2 Township Melody ($26-$8)

2nd 9 Golden Chance ($6)

3rd 1 Intothelimelight ($12)

4th 5 Miss Khalifa

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-9) $10, (1-2) $14, (1-9) $12

Tierce $54

Trio $22

Quartet No Winner ($110 carried forward to today's SA meeting)

