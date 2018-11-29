Wednesday's South Africa results
WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Nao Faz Mal ($26-$8)
2nd 12 Salt ($12)
3rd 16 Via Salaria ($7)
4th 1 Engage And Beware
Forecast $52 Place Forecast (2-12) $15, (2-16) $5, (12-16) $10
Tierce $223 Trio $26
Quartet No winner ($742 carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 14 Toran The Tiger, 17 Inertia
RACE 2
1st 5 Glamorous Life ($79-$18)
2nd 4 Anglet ($16)
3rd 6 Hemero (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Ontenderhooks
Forecast $97 Tierce $1,238
Trio $58 Quartet $3,557
RACE 3
1st 4 Duke's Domain ($32-$10)
2nd 5 Destin ($7)
3rd 2 Elusive Victor ($8)
4th 3 Rochester
Forecast $35 Place Forecast (4-5) $17, (2-4) $9, (2-5) $6
Tierce $165
Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($154 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Pop The Corks, 16 Yosma
RACE 4
1st 7 River Inn ($29-$8)
2nd 2 Fashion Force ($7)
3rd 9 Elusive Green ($12)
4th 10 When And How
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-7) $10, (7-9) $14, (2-9) $20
Tierce $391 Trio $99
Quartet (No winner $1,078 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Anina, 3 Ruletta, 5 Trap Queen
RACE 5
1st 6 Vardy ($23-$8)
2nd 3 Meraki ($9)
3rd 9 Sherwood Forest ($28)
4th 4 Rip It Up
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-6) $5, (6-9) $30, (3-9) $14
Tierce $431 Trio $62 Quartet $2,022
RACE 6
1st 2 Township Melody ($26-$8)
2nd 9 Golden Chance ($6)
3rd 1 Intothelimelight ($12)
4th 5 Miss Khalifa
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-9) $10, (1-2) $14, (1-9) $12
Tierce $54
Trio $22
Quartet No Winner ($110 carried forward to today's SA meeting)
