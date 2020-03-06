Welcome, Kayla, to Kranji

South Australian apprentice jockey Kayla Crowther has been granted a three-week licence - between May 31 and June 21 - by the Singapore Turf Club.

Crowther, 21, is the 11th Dux of the South Australian Apprentice Academy to be the beneficiary of a short riding experience at Kranji, as part of an agreement between Thoroughbred Racing South Australia and the Singapore Turf Club.

This year, a Singapore-based apprentice jockey is riding in Adelaide, the first local beneficiary of the agreement.

On Wednesday, Shafrizal Saleh finished 14th of 16 runners aboard 100-1 longshot Gee Gee Ali in the first Heat, a Maiden/Class 1 race over 1,600m at the National Apprentice Race Series in Hobart, Tasmania.

Crowther is following in the footsteps of previous Dux winners Amy Herrmann, Libby Hopwood, Jordan Frew, Krystal Bishop, Jamie Kah, Jake Toeroek, Sigrid Carr, Matthew Poon, Emily Finnegan and Raquel Clark, who visited last year.

Apprenticed to Goolwa trainer David Jolly since 2016, Crowther, who is originally from Perth and began her apprenticeship in Victoria, was crowned Adelaide champion apprentice jockey last season.

Across both South Australia and Victoria, she rode a total of 65 winners, including 27 at Metropolitan level.

All up, Crowther has booted home more than 200 winners. One of her highlights is the Group 3 Lord Reims Stakes over 2,600m aboard Eperdument for Shane Oxlade at Morphettville last Saturday.

Her first career highlights came with Craftmanship for Mick Price & Michael Kent Jr in the Listed Hill Smith Stakes over 1,800m last October and the Magic Millions 2YO Classic aboard Done By Me for Philip Stokes on Adelaide Cup Day a year ago.

Crowther will be indentured to trainer Shane Baertschiger at Kranji. She goes to scale at 52kg and can claim 2kg.