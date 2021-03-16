Well done, Harry, for the superb ride

Despite his saddle having slipped back, jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim manages to steer Meryl (No. 4) to a nose win.

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim made the difference between winning and losing on Meryl at Kranji on Sunday.

Despite his saddle slipping back in the crucial stages, placing him at a big disadvantage, he managed to balance himself while in motion and get his mount up to beat Lim's Unique by a nose in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,600m.

It would have been a case of bad luck had he lost, but he certainly proved himself to be a talent in the saddle.

It certainly helped picking up his skill riding ponies bareback when growing up as a kid in his native Kelantan in Malaysia.

The gun rider has obviously honed those skills to a more professional level in his latter years, with two Singapore champion apprentice jockey titles under his belt.

He was the leading local jockey last year, but Sunday's ride must have time-travelled him back to his Kelantan days, albeit he still had the irons to stand on.

Just when Meryl was peeled out for her run at the top of the straight, A'Isisuhairi suddenly found himself in trouble.

He was unable to assist his ride to the fullest, while some wondered how he would avoid getting unseated. But "Harry", as he is popularly known, did not let that untimely setback break his confidence or momentum.

Somehow, he rebalanced his body to the riding rhythm, which enabled him to still extract the best out of trainer James Peters' bonny mare.

After a soft lead with apprentice Krisna Thangamani astride, Lim's Unique seemed headed for a second consecutive win.

But, under desperate hands-and-heels riding from A'Isisuhairi, Meryl stormed into the picture late to just get the verdict by a nose.

Leatherhead, the mount of French jockey (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, was third, 3/4 lengths away. The winning time was 1min 40.34sec.

"At the 400m, I could already feel unbalanced. But she was responding so well I had to keep riding her out," said A'Isisuhairi.

"The saddle then went right back, but I was able to stay on - and she was very brave to the line. She really deserved that win, as she had to be used up from the wide draw at her last start.

"Today, she took a while to get going, but I thought I'd just leave her alone. She came back underneath me and I'm not surprised at all she quickened the way she did."

While saluting A'Isisuhairi for his stunt, Peters was also full of praise for Oscar Racing Stable's galloper, who figured among the leading three-year-olds last year.

"She ran well last start, but she went too hard from the wide draw," said the Englishman.

"Today, she was further back than I would have liked, but she did a good job, especially after the saddle slipped back. I don't know if she would have won by a bigger margin without that incident, but what matters is she won - and well done to Harry.

"Hopefully, the handicapper doesn't give her too many points. She may then sneak into another Class 4 race."

A four-year-old by Rock 'N' Pop, Meryl has amassed more than $120,000 in prize money from her three wins and four thirds for Oscar Racing Stable.