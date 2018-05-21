Well Done out, foreign Kranji Mile trio arrive well

Well Done has been withdrawn from Saturday's $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile following the recurrence of an old injury, as the three overseas horses have arrived safely and have settled in the international stables at Kranji.

Well Done, transferred recently to trainer Shane Baertschiger from David Kok, was found to be lame after his Thursday gallop and Friday work.

X-rays done on Saturday morning revealed that he had a chip in his off-fore fetlock - the same injury he sustained after his Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby win in 2016.

The seven-time winner, including the Emirates Singapore Derby and the Patron's Bowl, both Group 1, had surgery on that right fetlock before and will undergo another surgery tomorrow.

Hong Kong's Southern Legend and Horse Of Fortune landed in good order on Saturday morning.

Singapore Turf Club veterinary surgeon Aileen Sandosham reported that the Caspar Fownes-trained Southern Legend and the Tony Millard-trained Horse Of Fortune never turned a hair throughout the whole process.

"They both arrived calm and relaxed, and even stood to pose for the camera!" said Dr Sandosham.

New Zealand representative Ocean Emperor arrived on Thursday afternoon and travelled without any hitch from Auckland.