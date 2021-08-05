What A Honey can bring in the money

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(14) WHAT A HONEY did exceptionally well on debut and should prove the one to beat.

(1) SUPER TANAYE showed improvement last time and could get into the mix.

(2) SMELTING is battling to crack a win but could get into the trifecta.

(5) FAEEZAHS PRINCESS is a danger and could be a good roughie.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(12) ROZARA races in her new surroundings after a rest and the 4.5kg sex allowance could do it for her.

(2) LULU'S BOY should capitalise should Rozara not be at peak form. He could get his just reward.

(1) KING'S SPEAR showed up well after a rest and with blinkers on now, could get involved in the finish.

(11) PHAKA IMALI found some support on debut but showed inexperience and will come on.

(7) TRUE BRIT could make the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(3) JOE HARMAN is nearing his peak run and looks ready to strike.

(2) STAY THE COURSE finished strongly last time and will relish the extra.

(5) LIGHT WARRIOR and (4) PARKER GETRIX are running in good form and either stablemate could get into the action.

(1) BRENNER PASS is another threatening to exit the maidens and is not out of it.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(3) LUCKY SHAMROCK has been knocking at the door and could finally be rewarded for her perseverance.

(7) RAPID CHARGE is another on-form runner but Lucky Shamrock has more scope for improvement.

(8) MAGIC TOWN improved over the longer trip and should make her presence felt.

(6) HIGH FLYBY, (9) TIME REQUEST,(1) BOLD DECISIONand (2) BURMESE TIARA are all capable of getting into the mix.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) FLINDERS RANGE is running close up and holds (2) MIKE THE PILOT on their last meeting.

(3) BLONDE ACT needed his first run as a gelding and will come on in heaps.

(8) THIS GENERATION was backed on debut but never recovered after a slow start. Must be respected.

(4) MADABOUT FASHION and (7) POMODORO HILLS are looking for minor money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) BIG EYED GIRL looks well above average and cruised home in her second outing. She is the one to beat.

(3) MALVERN comes off a rest but could be her biggest danger.

(4) MAGIC CHOICE could turn it around with (1) ALEX THE GREAT being 4kg better for a short head on their meeting in May.

(7) MADAME PATRICE found form sporting blinkers but races before this. Watch how that race pans out.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) GLOBAL RANSOM and (4) FROMHERETOETERNITY should match strides. When the stablemates last met, the latter finished a head in front but is 3.5kg worse off.

(3) MONEY FIGHTER beat (5) AFTER HOURS by a diminishing neck last time and the 1.5kg difference could bring them together.

(1) FUNKY MUSIC has a chance if taking his place. Watch the betting.