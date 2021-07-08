What A Miracle cherry-ripe for a win

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(10) MR LIVINGSTON is having his third run as a gelding. He will enjoy the extra distance.

(1) FORT COMMANDER has a chance if racing trouble-free.

(4) PASSING SHOT is better than his recent form suggests and could get into the action.

(3) DAVID'S PALACE and (11) ON THE WARPATH could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) SICILIAN TIGER took a walk in the betting on debut but showed up well. He will know more about it now.

(3) EXCELLARATOR has shown good improvement and will be in the mix at the finish.

(1) CHIEF RAFEEF drops in trip and could get into the mix.

(7) LETSDOIT is improving and should not be far off.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) QUEST FROM AFAR has come close in all her three starts. She is back over the shorter trip and should be there at the finish.

(6) METEORIC found problems last time but is a lot better than that.

(11) PUFF OF SMOKE and (7) NENA'S STAR are promising newcomers who look capable of a good showing.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) NIGHT KING is threatening, as this field is not overly strong. He can win.

(4) BRIEF CRUSADE needed his first run as a gelding and could challenge.

(6) MARACA GINGER improved in his last run and could make his presence felt.

(2) LULU'S BOY could make the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(8) WHAT A MIRACLE looks the one to beat. She was backed on debut but weakened late. She came off a rest and eased in the betting in her second start, but did well to get close. She should be cherry-ripe.

(7) VUITTON and (3) BURMESE TIARA are from the same stable as What A Miracle. They both have the speed to factor at the finish.

(1) SMELTING is never far behind and should run an honest race.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) COUNTRY SQUIRE beat (4) SUCCESSFUL SECRET (3kg better off) by three lengths, (1) GODSWOOD (4kg better off) by 6.25 lengths and (3) ICE EATER (3.5kg better off) by 8.2 lengths and none should turn it around, however, they should all get a lot closer.

(5) ALESIAN CHIEF won well on the third time of asking and has plenty of scope for improvement.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(1) PORTICO is well-weighted and looks the one to beat.

(2) LUCY IN THE SKY is holding form and could get into the trifecta.

(5) HEY GORGEOUS won impressively after almost a year off and could be anything.

(4) CAPTAIN MORISCO disappointed in his last two starts but could get back on track.

(3) LOVE LIES meets stronger opposition but could get a placing.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) LADY OF THE FLAME has been threatening and should make a bold bid in this class of field.

(7) MCKENNA SKYE, could pose a danger to Lady Of The Flame. She needed her debut run and will come on heaps.

(2) DANCING ARABIAN and (3) KISSED BY FIRE could fight out for the tierce money.