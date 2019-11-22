What A Prince looks the one to topple

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) WHAT A PRINCE showed promise on his local debut and looks the one to beat.

(1) FREEZING FAST is holding his form and should contest the finish yet again.

(2) COVE FORT has been a disappointment but tired only late last time out and could finish in the money.

(3) DADS ROOTS did not show much on his local debut but could improve trying the Polytrack.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) GOOD TIMES ROLL did well on her local debut which was on the turf. She disappointed when only fifth on the Polytrack on Monday but can bounce back and win in this weak field.

(1) BABA YAGA has improved with each run. She was fourth on over the course and distance. She should fight out the finish.

(5) CABALLE is better than her last run would suggest and has a place chance.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) GO GOODFELLOW was a well-backed debut winner. He disappointed in his comeback run but could improve trying the Polytrack.

(2) MTAKATYI bounced back to win his latest start. It was his second win over the course and distance, so he must be given respect.

(3) TOASTMASTER is holding form and should contest the finish again.

(8) BURNT ROCK is in good form and should fight out the finish.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) LUNCHPARK is improving and does have a winning chance.

(4) GINA'S GIRL showed good improvement last start and can go on better this time.

(1) ELUSIVE GREEN continues to hold her form. She is battling to win but does have a chance in this line-up.

(2) FASHION FORCE is also battling to shed her maiden tag but is clearly not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) MISS SPARTY PANTS returns from a break and is a decent mare who can go close to winning. She has won on this surface.

(1) MADAME SPEAKER returned to form with a bang last time out. She will fight out the finish again.

Stablemate (2) DELIA'S DELIGHT has done pretty well for her trainer and is not out of it.

(4) RINGS AND THINGS has won over the course and distance in July.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(9) PALO ALTO can win.

(2) ONTENDERHOOKS is capable of an upset.

(5) SEATTLE SWING is holding form and could finish in the money.

(6) ARANJUEZ is battling to regain his best form but is course-and-distance suited.

(7) JAY'S HAWK is battling to regain winning form but could place.

(8) FOOLS GARDEN is consistent and is not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(2) WOOD FOR THE TREES has some consistent recent form and has a winning chance.

(5) SAMAR has some good recent form and has a big winning chance.

(6) WHITELEAF HILLS is course-and-distance suited and can go close.

(1) TITUS is battling to win but could finish in the money again.

(4) BENEVOLENCE was not disgraced over this course and distance last time out and could play a minor role.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) BELL TOWER is in good heart and does have a winning chance.

(2) MISS JACKSONVILLE is better than her last run and could go close in this line-up.

(3) MISTRESS OF MEANS was outclassed in a decent field last time out and could bounce back to win a race like this.

(6) VIVA LE BLEU is holding form and is not out of it.

(8) OASIS QUEEN has been unreliable but does have a winning chance.