Wicked Grin can win

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(4) LOOKOUT HOUSE chased home easy winner Stranger Danger last week and could go one better this time.

(5) MARKET DAY could be the biggest threat to Lookout House over the shorter trip.

(1) DANILO and stable companion (2) DEMONTE are capable of improving.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) INNOGEN was runner-up at Durbanville last time out. That form is good enough to win a maiden plate at this centre.

(13) FLYING SQUAW should go close to winning on his fine form.

Respect (8) RUN FLORIST RUN.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) MODAKHAR looked an unlucky loser first-up and could go one better this time.

(12) ROSE A VELDT is the biggest threat. He was doing his best work in the closing stages on debut.

(6) LION OF EDEN can improve.

(1) EXION has been disappointing but capable of earning some money.

(2) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY needs to do more to win a race but could play a minor role.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) BEYOND TEMTATION is in good form and can contest the finish again.

(2) MISS ORANGE returns from a break and is not out of it.

(4) MANINGI INDABA is clearly better than her last run would suggest, but she is making her local debut after a lengthy break.

(6) PUREST BLISS and (7) MAGIC MARY are quite capable of winning a race like this.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS is seeking a hat-trick after two good wins. The one to beat.

(7) PRINCESS KALISI is in good form and has a winning chance although tackling a tougher field.

(1) LUNA WISH has been a bit disappointing lately but it would not surprise if she were to win.

(4) MARCH MUSIC usually finds one or two a bit too good, but could earn some money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BOLD STRIKE has won only once but has been in very good form. Deserves another win.

(2) MOUNT EVEREST is coming off a recent maiden win but will find this a tougher task.

(6) WINTER TANGO could show improvement on his local debut.

(8) NORFOLK PINE is returning from a lengthy break but cannot be ruled out.

(10) SCARBOROUGH FAIR is a danger if she shows her best form.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) MARY O'REILLY is always capable of winning a race of this nature, if showing her best form.

(2) CARLITA and (8) AMBRA may need to find a few lengths but can be included.

(5) MENDOCINO and (3) CARIOCA quickened last time out and they may well do it again.

(9) ESCAPE TO VEGAS is not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) DI ME is in good form and can contest the finish again.

(2) CAPTAIN DEMONAMI makes his local debut and could improve.

(3) STORY OF MY LIFE has ability but is returning from a lengthy break.

(4) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT is capable of much better than his last run would suggest.

(5) SEVILLE, (10) TARSUS and (11) BEETHOVEN are in with a chance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) WICKED GRIN is in good form. A winning chance.

(3) KARAKORUM did all that was asked of him on his local debut and must be considered.

(1) TRAVEL IN STYLE could contest the finish.

(4) TEOFILIA and (5) TORRE DEL ORO are capable of better than their last runs.

(6) TIME STANDS STILL and (7) SOUL TRAIN are improving.