Willow's Wish is for four in a row

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(8) DEFINITELY MAYBE was backed on debut but was narrowly beaten. She should be hard to beat over a longer trip.

(1) MONTBLEU needed her last run and could get into the reckoning.

(2) KISS TO DREAM should be thereabouts on current form.

(4) TWICE A MIRACLE and (7) BY CRIKEY MAN could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) QUALITY JOKER is improving but is held on form by (3) ADMIRAL DOOLEY in their recent meeting.

(4) MAGNUM P I was close-up in all three starts and should not be far off again.

(6) CROSS EXAMINER and (7) WITH PLEASURE form strong back-ups.

(8) LEESON will relish the longer distance.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(8) MONASHADA tired after setting the pace despite a bad start last time. The honest filly must be respect.

(6) SILVERY BLUE was runner-up in her last two starts. She should not be far off again.

(2) WILLOW LANE was just behind (4) BURNT JASPER last time but could reverse the form from a better draw.

(1) FASINADA can never be ignored in this sort of race.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) WILLOW'S WISH is on a roll. In combination with Lyle Hewitson, he has a serious chance of making it four in succession. But he is conceding 4kg to (6) SAFE PASSAGE, who should be cherry-ripe and will not go down without a fight.

(1) INFINITE WONDER did well in two feature races before being rested. He may need the outing but could upset.

(4) OUR COYS (who is running well), stablemate (5) GREAT WARRIOR and (3) BACK TO BLACK could challenge.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) SECRET IS OURS enjoyed strong support after a rest but just needed the run. He could make amends.

(7) TINDER DRY is holding form and could go in again.

(4) BLUE MOON CITY won well after a rest. He could follow up.

(2) IMMEASURABLE ran below form last time, but could get back on track.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(6) DARK TRAVEL is holding form and will make a bold bid to chalk up a second victory.

(4) MIRACLE AND WONDER is back over a preferred distance and could get into the fight for honours.

(1) FLINDERS RANGE has yet to run a bad race. Respect.

(2) THE MAKWAKKERS is never far behind.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(7) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE has dropped in rating and could be back to winning ways.

(2) MAY QUEEN should be there with the 4kg claim. The longer distance also suits.

(5) SWEET AND SPICY is capable but needs to work on her gate speed.

(4) NOW YOU SEE ME never runs a dull race and should give another honest performance.