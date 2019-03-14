Win big with Union Castle

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) UNION CASTLE has raced before and looks to be the one they all have to beat.

(6) SYX SHOOTER has worked well and should improve.

(11) FLY AWAY and (2) INCANTATION are both newcomers with potential.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) PALACE OF DREAMS showed inexperience on debut and can only improve.

(5) NYMERIA and (9) TUNGSTEN are coming along nicely and they will offer resistance.

(7) SEEMYVISION shows excellent early speed for her breeding and must be respected.

(4) MONTREAL MIST could pick up a minor cheque.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) BORN RICH is in form and should make a bold bid, however, he has disappointed before.

(6) SMART DEAL should have won his maiden a long time ago but is coming right.

(2) THE LITIGATOR shouldn't be far behind on recent form.

(9) VOODOO is having his 45th start and could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(9) DEERUPT has been sparingly raced and ran a good second in her comeback run. She receives weight all round.

(2) DALAI'S PROMISE showed a form return last time and warrants respect.

(3) ROBBERG EXPRESS has potential and, if ready after a rest, will be thereabouts.

(1) SCOOP could resume winning ways.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) DEWALI should be cherry-ripe and could win a competitive race.

(1) PURPLE DIAMOND will play "catching up" and could grab them late.

(6) GALACTIC WARRIOR has ability and could flash up fresh.

(3) WINTER STORM won on his return from a Cape raid and could go in again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) RINGS AND THINGS was narrowly beaten last time and could get her just reward.

(2) CHE BELLA is holding form and could go in again.

(4) GENEROUS NOTION is never far off them and should be thereabouts again.

(1) LA BASTIDE is having her third run after a rest and could get into the picture.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA ran third after a rest and (7) ONLY TO WIN who was never far off, could dominate what looks like a competitive race.

(5) JAMRA has honest form but could just need it.

(3) WITCH OF THE WEST needed her last outing and could double up.

(8) PALE LILAC was not striding out last time.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) MANHATTAN COCKTAIL has found his form and could make it three wins at this distance. It is anyone's race for minor money.

(16) SNOW IN SEATTLE has been running close up and should run another honest race.

(9) SAVANNAH KING comes off a short rest and could get into the picture.

(14) WOTTAHOTTIE, (15) ROMAN FLIGHT, (8) MISSOURI, (10) PRINCE JORDAN, (7) MASTER BOULDER and (18) SUPA MUFTI could make the frame.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) BAAHIR races before this - watch the result. If he takes his place then respect.

(6) O LUCKY MAN needed his last run and should come on lengths.

(18) STREET FLYER and (8) TRIP TO TROY are never far back and should run decent races.

(12) TORIO LAKE and (17) NOW AND FOREVER are two more of many looking to pop up.