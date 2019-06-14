Win Easy lives up to name

The aptly named John O'Hara-trained juvenile Win Easy certainly caught the eye with his powerful trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

With jockey Saifudin Ismail in the saddle, the bay New Zealand-bred gelding stayed in the rear early, as God Of War, Whistle Grand and General Qin disputed the lead.

Soon after straightening, Win Easy perked up when he saw daylight. But Saifudin held his mount back until he could no longer. Once the brakes were released, Win Easy powered away to a 21/4-length victory.

Although his winning time over the Polytrack 1,000m was a modest 1min 01.72sec, it must be noted that the horse was kept under wraps for a long way.

Also take stock of the third horse, Free Fallin'. The Shane Baertschiger-trained two-year-old missed the jump and dropped back last.

He straightened up wide but let down well in the closing stages. Jot him down also.

Back to Win Easy. He has raced only once. In his debut on May 19, he led over the Poly 1,000m before petering out to finish fourth to back-to-back winner Big Hearted.

The runner-up in that race, Rocket Star, won last Sunday in class-record time.

Before his debut fourth, Win Easy also won his trial.

But it looks like the run under his belt has improved the horse tremendously, so don't forget him in his next assignment.