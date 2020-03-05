Wind Trail could blow them away

Wind Trail has been gradually building up a sizeable pot and to date has more than $100,000 in the bank.

It was only yesterday that we plucked out trainer Desmond Koh's pair of Luck Of Master and Solo Sun as horses with big chances in Race 6 on Saturday.

That, after they impressed at trackwork on Tuesday morning.

Well, we would now like to point you in the direction of yet another runner in that same race.

The name's Wind Trail and he hails from Hideyuki Takaoka's yard.

Together with stablemate Golazo , who is also down to contest the 1,800m race, Wind Trail galloped impressively over the 600m in 39.2sec.

Ryan Munger was on Wind Trail while Marc Lerner did the steering on Golazo.

A Japanese-bred by Screen Hero, Wind Trail has been gradually building up a sizeable pot and to date has more than $100,000 in the bank.

Then again, he has raced 10 times for three wins, three seconds and two third-placings.

That's a mighty impressive record and he's hardly the finished product.

An out-and-out stayer, Wind Trail toyed with his rivals when winning over the 2,000m in October last year.

Then, last time out - and having his first start in the new year - he had to be content with a second-place finish behind On Line.

All things considered, and it being his first attempt in Class 3, it was a good race for the five-year-old. It was also his first outing after a four-month lay-off.

That done, Wind Trail will be eager to get on with the job. Saturday's 1,800m trip shouldn't be a bother and, with the benefit of yesterday morning's hit-out, he should be among the top three.

That said, don't overlook Golazo. He's a 52-start veteran with seven wins and more than $350,000 in prize money.

It's over the 1,800m that he produces his best work, having won five races over that distance.

Sure, he's getting long in the tooth but don't knock him down just because of his age. A shiny coat and a youthful spirit is great. But there's no substitute for experience - and that's what Golazo will carry into the race.

Another one who caught the eye on the training track was Yulong Xiong Hu.

He was stretching out nicely when running the 600m in 37.2sec.

He was down to contest the Class 4 event over 1,800m on grass but was pulled out by his owner-trainer Leslie Khoo.

Although it's fast approaching two years since he last saluted the judge, he is no dud.

When he does appear on the racetrack for, what will be, his 20th Kranji start, you might want to have him in your calculations - especially if it's a Class 4 event over the staying trip.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED AT KRANJI ON SATURDAY

RACE 2

Beauty Luck 45.5.

RACE 6

Wind Trail * (R Munger) 39.2. Golazo (M Lerner) 39.2.

Supersonicsurprise, who is engaged in Race 3 tomorrow, galloped in 38.1 with I Saifudin astride.