Wings Of Nike will 'just do it' in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) WINGS OF NIKE found problems last time when fifth. The filly was second in two previous starts. She looks hard to oppose in the opener.

(2 ) MAGIC NUMBER was quietly fancied on debut but never got into it. He comes off a long break.

(8) SMELTING is an honest performer but struggling to crack a win.Today could be his day.

(1) FREEDOM DANCER, (3) MARACA GINGER and (4) FRONTLINE FIGHTER could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) MAMAQUERA has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick after hitting form.

(1) PIN UP disappointed last time but drops to a preferred trip. She could resume winning ways.

(4) IDEAL ANGEL, (5) LADY CALAVERA and (6) EVENING RISE could fight for the trifecta money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) BLONDE ACT should be at peak fitness third time out after a rest and gelding operation.

(1) FLINDERS RANGE finished fifth last Sunday. He can pick up something from there.

Respect any support for debutant (9) TULLAMORE DEW.

Others are place chances.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) INDIGO WINTER, (2) GILDA GRAY and (3) COUNTRY FLAME could get into the fight for honours. However, Indigo Winter seems to have more scope for improvement and could come out on top.

(1) RED HOT finished just in front of (4) LYDIA'S PROSPER last time but the latter found problems and could turn it around.

(7) TWICE A MIRACLE can do better over the extra distance.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) MANTERIO is no star but tackles a moderate lot here and could escape the maidens.

(4) JACKSON'S DUEL is attempting this marathon distance in only his third run, but respect any support.

(2) UNDERSTATED appears a difficult ride but it could be his day.

(5) INTERCITY and (6) WISHONAIRE are looking for the minor money. Both have shown glimpses of form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) KISSED BY FIRE has been threatening. She finished third in her last three starts and was coughing last time. She has a chance.

(4) THE BOMB DOTCOM made huge improvement last time and must be considered.

(1) FAST DRAW and (5) OCEANS PRIDE are battling to open their accounts but could get lucky.

(2) LYNTYS LEGACY could get into the mix and can be tossed into those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(7) LEADING LAD needed his post-maiden when a good second. He should make them gallop to win.

(2) APOLLO ROBBINS will prefer a fast pace but it should not bother stablemate (6) TWIN TURBO either way.

(4) SKIMINAC is finding form now and should hold (1) ROMEO'S MAGIC on their recent meeting.

Sparingly raced (3) ROYAL ESCAPADE could get into the action.

(5) STOP FOR NOTHING could place.