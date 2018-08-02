A wink and a nudge from Eye Guy

With natural progression, Eye Guy should shape up into something really special.

From Michael Clements yard, he was - by any measure - the standout performer at the trials on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by leading hoop, Vlad Duric, Eye Guy won the fourth trial of the morning with such authority that he looked like he wanted to punish his rivals - not just beat them.

Taking command from the get-go, he showed his rivals the way to the first turn. Then, like the Pied Piper, he led Affleck, Himalaya Dragon, Clarton Super and Basilisk to the top of the straight.

Once there, he dusted them away like one would some pesky flies. Two hundred metres out and Eye Guy was in a race of his own. But still, and while there was not let up, it was clear he was doing it on his terms - which meant he wasn't out to break any land speed records.

He eventually put four lengths between himself and the rest - and he had hardly raised a sweat. His time for the 1,000m was an average 61.31sec.

As for "the rest", the connections of Clarton Super and Basilisk would have liked what they saw of their sale ring purchases.

Clarton Super, who strung together a hat-trick of wins last season before adding two more to the tally in November and January this year, was a tad slow to get going.

But even after having to use up so much petrol early, he ran on real well to hold second pot. Azhar Ismail was on the reins.

Basilisk was doing his best work over the concluding stages and although he eventually took third spot, few will dispute that was travelling better than all of his six rivals.

But back to Eye Guy. He's sitting on a race-to-race double, having won both those outings in all-the-way fashion.

He's got speed. No doubt about it. And he's still a work in progress. That said, a hat-trick of victories wouldn't surprise.

Another one who got the thumbs up from the trials was Haytham.

Ridden by Mark Ewe in the last jump-out of the morning, Haytham led his rivals on a merry chase .

Dictating things from the "off", Haytham had a three-length jump on the opposition when they straightened for the run home.

He made it half a dozen lengths when they were 250m out and although Kevin Eleven came out of the pack to give chase, it was a case of chasing shadows.

Haytham went on to win by the proverbial street. Seven and a half lengths, to be precise.

Trained by Leslie Khoo and owned by the Al-Arabiya Stable, Haytham last greeted the judge in early May when he smacked his rivals over the flying 1,000m.

However, his last four runs since that victory have been "bleah" - to say the least. Still, I will not be too hasty in jumping off him just yet.

Haytham's got a load of racing left in him and it could be a good investment to have something riding on him the next time he faces the starter.

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Golden Years (V Duric)

2 Stageshow (C Grylls)

3 Pavarotti (M Rodd)

4 Excellent Moon (O Placais)

5 Lincoln City (J Powell)

6 Lim's Fairly (A Collett)

Margins and time: 2, 43/4, 3/4, 11/4, 31/2 (1min 02.51sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Richebourg (Duric)

2 Lincoln Moonlight (Powell)

3 Mount Bromo (D Moor)

4 Lim's Evolution

Margins and time: 10, 31/2, ns (1:03.20)

TRIAL 3

1 Satellite Kingdom (N Zyrul)

2 Gridiron (MM Firdaus)

3 Tiger Boss (Moor)

4 High Street

5 General Conatus (CC Wong)

6 Greatballs Of Fire (WH Kok)

7 Andre (Rodd)

8 Pratt Street (Powell)

Margins and time: 1/2, 33/4, 21/2, 3/4, 31/4, 1/2, ns (1:01.13)

TRIAL 4

1 Eye Guy (Duric)

2 Clarton Super (I Azhar)

3 Basilisk (Placais)

4 Friendship (J See)

5 Himalaya Dragon (Wong)

6 Affleck (R Iskandar)

Margins and time: 4, 11/2, 11/4, 3/4, hd (1:01.31)

TRIAL 5

1 Haytham (M Ewe)

2 Kevin Eleven (J See)

3 Humdinge (N Juglall)

4 Tiger Force (Duric)

5 Secondwave (TH Koh)

6 Blue Hawaii (Placais)

7 Looks Good (I Saifudin)

8 Black Qua (N Hanafi)

Margins and time: 71/2, 11/4, 11/4, 21/4, 31/2, 11/4, 121/2(1:02.49)