Winning Legend has weight pull

Winning Legend is better than his recent record seems to suggest and he could loom as a dark horse in Race 5 on Saturday.

Sure, he meets some good ones in that Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m but, with practically no weight to carry, he could upset the apple cart.

Winning Legend was one of only four weekend warriors who went against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning.

His gallop was pleasing enough to suggest a forward run on Saturday. He ran 600m in a leisurely 42.3sec.

From trainer Young Keah Yong's yard, Winning Legend's last two runs were dismal affairs. He finished down the course in both those outings. However, there was plenty of promise in an earlier run.

That day, some two months ago, he came from a long way back to run second behind Cheval Rapide in a Polytrack sprint over 1,100m.

One may argue that he could be looking at a Class 5 race to show his best. But that second-place finish was in a Class 4 event. So, he just might be in it for a long way.

Also, it is said that weight can stop a train. That being the case, Winning Legend's 50kg - compared to the 58.5kg for the topweights - could seem like a marshmallow on his back.

Another one who impressed was King Arthur. A reserve in Race 2, he had Vlad Duric doing the steering when running the 600m in 37.9sec.

With two runner-up spots to show in his last two runs, King Arthur deserves to go one better should he get to start.

Dragon Sands, who is engaged in this race, clocked 40.2 with Saifudin Ismail astride. Super Pins (Race 6) clocked 38.8.