Winning Steed should win first-up

RACE 1 (1,800M)
5 FAST PACE has race fitness on his side. He has had two runs this term. From Gate 1 with Joao Moreira engaged, he is the one to beat.
1 MURRAY'S PARTNERS strung four wins across five starts in the second half of last year. The step down to Class 4 suits and he is right in this, especially with Karis Teetan in the plate.
2 METHANE is consistent. He deserves respect in the small field.
6 RED ELYSEES is next best.
RACE 2 (1,650M)
7 STAY CHILL gets out to a suitable trip. It will surprise to see him drastically improve. Gate 5 gives him his chance.
5 RED MAJESTY collected a hat-trick of wins in his final three outings last term. He has returned in good order and gets another chance in Class 4.
2 SAVVY KINGMAN has a touch of class about him. Watch for betting.
9 RUN THE TABLE steps up to a proper distance. He has a nice pull in the handicap.
RACE 3 (1,650M)
7 ANONYMA could roll forward and pinch this. He is not overly talented but, with a race run to suit out in front, he could take plenty of catching.
3 KA FORTUNE won well last start. He bears close watching for the noteworthy Paul O'Sullivan/Zac Purton combination.
1 ALL JOYFUL mixes his form. But his ability is definitely there. He can mount a challenge.
9 WONDERFUL TIGER is next best. He could get a sweet run throughout from Gate 7.
RACE 4 (1,000M)
5 MOMENTUM GALAXY won first-up last term. He looks well placed resuming off the back of an eye-catching trial. Conditions suit. He is the one to beat.
2 PARTY WARRIOR has had three starts for three seconds. He has come to hand nicely and his recent form suggests he will be a player again.
3 KA YING SPIRIT scored nicely on debut. He looks to have come on nicely between seasons.
8 CHEVAL VALIANT closed off nicely last start. A hot tempo is ideal. He is a candidate for those novelty bets.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
8 WINNING STEED gets his chance first-up from a spell. The stable has done a stack of work to get him ready for his date with the starter. From Gate 2, he could produce a winning show with Derek Leung astride.
10 A SMILE LIKE YOURS logged a tidy first-up. He slots in light and appears capable of the improvement required to win.
5 ALL BEAUTY has ability. The booking of Purton also bears close watching. The combination ran well together last term.
2 JOYFUL WIN has claims.
RACE 6 (1,000M)
6 HARMONY N BLESSED can roll to the front and dictate this contest. A good gate affords him every chance. From there, he may prove difficult to reel in, especially with Purton engaged.
7 HEART CONQUERED maps to go forward, too. He kept on gamely for second last start. A repeat of that run has him right in contention.
1 FLYING GENIUS can make his presence felt in Class 3.
5 GUNNISON mixes his form. He is getting on in age, but his best has him running on strongly.
RACE 7 (1,800M)
11 MEANINGFUL STAR looks well placed to go one better. He has had the benefit of one run this season. From Gate 5, he should get the right run.
2 VINCY mixes his form. But he has a bit of a class edge on his rivals. He could run a race first-up for the new stable.
8 SUPERBELLA is a two-time winner from his last three runs. He owns a slick personal best over this course and distance.
3 XIANG BAI QI finished off last season in brilliant form with two wins. He has claims for the Ferraris duo.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
5 TRANSCENDENT will appreciate some early pace. He closed off impressively last start. If he gets his chance, he has a powerful turn of foot when called upon.
4 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE has drawn well after missing last start. It will not surprise to see him go one better.
1 DECISIVE TWELVE is the likely leader. He scored handily last start and will get his chance again out in front.
3 MIGHTY VALOR is expected to roll forward. He is next best.
