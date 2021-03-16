Winter Smoke billowing in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) BELLE OF BELIZE has been threatening and should be hard to oppose.

(2) SARSAPARILLA is improving nicely and could challenge. (4) FASINADA will enjoy the extra distance.

(11) LEE EXPRESS was not striding out last time. If sound, she could get into the action.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) RAISETHEREDLANTERN has been runner-up in all four starts. He deserves his victory.

(12) SOUTHERN SONG found no support on debut but stayed on to get close. She will come on heaps.

(2) QUNETRA was narrowly beaten in his first run as a gelding. He should be in the shake-up.

(4) STAR EFFECT, who is doing better, and (5) FREEZING FAST could get into the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER SMOKE is always involved in the finish and should be right there again.

(4) SLALOM QUEEN beat her in November and is unbeaten in both starts this track and trip. It could get close between them.

Stable companions (2) MIRACLE FLIGHT and (3) SPRINGS OF CARMEL have ability but need to bring back their juvenile form.

(5) VARINA is no slouch and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) NARTJIE is maturing nicely. The gelding will not be troubled by the extra 200m.

(2) JOHNNY HERO will be cherry-ripe.

(3) SELL HIGH is as honest as they come and should not be far off.

(6) ZEAL AND ZEST is versatile and has four wins over this distance.

The remaining four runners are not out of it.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(7) LAST CHEER attracted money after a rest but just needed the outing.

Stablemate (1) LIVERPOOL LEGEND has not been far back and could get into the picture.

(2) LOTUS can win after doing well in her post-maiden run.

(10) EUPHORIANT ran well after a rest and could feature.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(1) AMBERGLO STAR could win in a weak race. However, she races before this and the form needs to be updated.

(3) MASAAKEN and (5) DUTCHESSBURNEDETTE finished alongside each other and could take advantage if Amberglo Star is scratched.

(2)ARIZONA LADY and (4) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY have scope for improvement.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

(1) GAL GADOT jumps up in distance. If covered until late, she will finish off strongly.

(2) BEDOUIN BRIDE has not been far back and should get into the money.

(3) LOVE POSY is bred to stay the extra journey and must be considered for honours.

(5) OPERA GLASS should have no problem with the extra distance. She sports blinkers for the first time and is improving.