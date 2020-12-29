Winter Smoke packs too much power

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) TRATTORIA will make her presence felt over the mile.

(6) JOANNA ESS led and faded after an awkward start last time. Look for a good run.

(2) DIFFERENTIATE should enjoy the longer distance.

(4) MAUBY never got into it last time. Ignore that run.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) WINTER SMOKE is back at her best. She packs a punch.

(2) RIO'S WINTER showed her class with a fluent win last time over this course and trip.

(5) WINTER STORIES will be catching up late.

(6) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE and (3) TALLINN have ability.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(16) FUTURE LADY drifted in the betting on debut but ran on strongly to finish a close second.

(1) BLUE SPARK needed his last run. Should improve.

(3) JET CAT is also threatening and could pick up a cheque.

(13) STRONG CASHA races as a gelding and could improve.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) SOUL CONNECTION races over the right track and trip. Could get a third win.

(12) EASTBROOK was not disgraced after a rest. Chance.

(7) MR HUGO is running well enough to get into the money.

(3) FOREVER LIGHT lost it at the start last time. Worth a look.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) MULETA is in form. Should make a bold bid for a hat-trick.

(4) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS will not go down without a fight.

(7) MIND READER, who is never far behind, (3) EMERALD TIARA and (5) VARINA are looking for the placings.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(9) SPARKLING WATER was backed when winning on debut. She will come on lengths with the experience gained.

(1) FRANKLIN could go one better after two consecutive runner-up finishes.

(7) BEBOP comes off a maiden win. Should improve.

(3) ROCK YOU has not been far behind and could pull it off.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) WHORLY WHORLY is unbeaten over this distance but meets (6) AGAINST THE GRAIN on 3.5kg worse terms for 23/4 lengths difference. Against The Grain is having his peak run and could turn it around.

(1) GOLDEN PHEASANT won full of running last time.

(8) VALETORIO is coming on well and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) LOUVAIN is having her peak run. Should make her presence felt.

(10) SNOW IN SEATTLE has won seven races and could take advantage of an average line-up.

(2) BIRDWATCHER was not disgraced in her post-maiden and could get into the frame.

(12) WESTERN OASIS has disappointed but could get a confidence booster.