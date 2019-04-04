Winter Storm is shooting for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) FLAGSHIP FUND gets the nod. She found no support on a good debut and is drawn on the right side.

(6) MONTREAL MIST on the other hand was backed when third on debut and should come on.

(16) ZODIAC PRINCESS was right on top of her on debut.

(2) COTOPAXI can improve more.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) WESTERN OASIS showed marked improvement last time and should be in the firing line.

(5) SUNBURST has been close up recently and could win it.

(10) KARAKORAM found obstacles last time and should have gained more experience.

(1) THE MACKEM SLAYER is starting to show.

(4) WRITTEN IN STONE could earn a cheque.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) JASH made Ehsaan work hard for victory. He should come on heaps on his debut run and rates the one to beat.

(12) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT needed his debut run and could improve.

(3) CRIMSON GOD wasn't disgraced on debut.

(15) UNION CASTLE is running close up and could get into the money again.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) ESKIMO KISSES takes on a moderate bunch and should be hard to beat from an outside draw.

(2) AU REVOIR makes her local appearance and with blinkers added could get into the mix.

(15) WESTWING BELTER ran on smartly on debut and will know more about it.

(5) WITHOUT LIMITS hasn't been far off to date and could take home a cheque.

(4) BRITANNIA QUEEN and (14) VIJETA could get into the money.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) AMERICAN HUSTLE needed his first run as a gelding after a rest and could resume winning ways.

(5) CHIEF OF STATE is the danger. He meets unbeaten (2) MR WHATSON on 3kg better terms for a head defeat.

(1) ORAVAR is speedy and is never far off.

(4) ROBBERG EXPRESS has ability and should get back to good earlier form.

(8) ROYAL CAVALIER comes off a rest and could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER STORM is bang in form and is looking for a hat-trick.

(5) GALACTIC WARRIOR just needed his last run.

(4) SCOOP found problems last time and should be right there.

(3) PURPLE DIAMOND appears moody but will be catching late.

(2) COPPER JAY, (6) VARDO and (7) BRIGTNUMBERTEN could all get in the frame.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CHE BELLA is in top form and on a hat-trick. He looks good.

(2) OURO will appreciate the shorter trip.

(3) BULLSADE will be coming late and could grab them.

(4) DEERUPT is back in form and could go in again.

(6) GENEROUS NOTION and (9) SOUL OF WIT could get into the mix. Others could pull it off.