Wishful Thinker can now wish for victory in December's rich Hong Kong Sprint

The rejuvenated seven-year-old Wishful Thinker stormed to victory in the Group 2 Premier Bowl Handicap over 1,200m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The gelding, having just his third start for trainer Dennis Yip, was the 44-1 outsider but surged late to overhaul the Tony Cruz-trained favourite Computer Patch by a short head.

Rattan, the second least-fancied of the seven runners, was third, 21/4 lengths behind. His trainer, Richard Gibson, formerly prepared the winner.

Wishful Thinker was winless last season, after six victories in his first two terms.

Despite his age, he may not be an unrealistic contender - for December's HK$22 million (S$3.85 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m.

Three horses have claimed the Hong Kong Sprint after winning the Premier Bowl in the same season - Absolute Champion (2006), Aerovelocity (2014) and Mr Stunning (2017). - HKJC