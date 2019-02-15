Wishful Thinker on the Dubai trail

Wishful Thinker dashing closer to Dubai with his victory at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Trainer Richard Gibson was keen to book a flight to Dubai after his progressive sprinter Wishful Thinker, who holds an entry to the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint over 1,200m at the end of next month, surged late to land the Class 1 Happy Valley Trophy Handicap over 1,200m on Wednesday night.

"It was a fantastic performance from the horse again," the handler said after the five-year-old missed the break, yet stormed home to nick the spoils by a neck from California Fortune.

"I thought he was the best horse going into the race but he's pretty unsuited to this track, he loves a straight 1,200 (metres), so with a bit of luck, we'll be on our way to Dubai."

Wishful Thinker raced keenly in the trailing trio behind a hot tempo and, when the field straightened for home, jockey Alexis Badel had to ask his mount a serious question.

"He usually likes the fast pace because he takes a bit of time to get balanced but this time I was looking for a gap for a clear run in the straight, so I had to push him a little bit earlier compared to the first time I won here," said the Frenchman.

"I took the opportunity and he wasn't ready but he's a talented horse and the pace they went helped me to catch the leader."

The Australian import charged to the line, covering the final 400m in 22.82sec for a winning time of 1min 09.29sec. The gelding has now won five of 13 starts in Hong Kong.

"He's very talented and it's impossible to say how much he might improve after this," said Badel, who completes his winter contract after this Sunday's Sha Tin fixture.

"He's always moving a little bit in the gate, he's just like this and there's nothing you can do as a jockey - just try to relax him and focus him because he is his own enemy." - HKJC

