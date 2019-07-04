Withdrawals

E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Yellow Jade Horse

RACE 2: Dawning Gold and Solid Cash

RACE 5: Molineux

RACE 7: Whistling Win

RACE 8: Ararat Lady and Ancient Warrior

RACE 9: Command Royale and Overcoming

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Looks Good

RACE 2: Bethlehem

RACE 3: Biraz and Augustano

RACE 4: Tell Me and SuperMax

RACE 5: Highgate

RACE 6: Supersonicsurprise

RACE 7: Sugartime Jazz

RACE 8: Majestic Empress and Solo Sun

RACE 9: Wonderful Knight

RACE 10: Lim's Force and Amazing Man