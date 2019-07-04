Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Yellow Jade Horse
RACE 2: Dawning Gold and Solid Cash
RACE 5: Molineux
RACE 7: Whistling Win
RACE 8: Ararat Lady and Ancient Warrior
RACE 9: Command Royale and Overcoming
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Looks Good
RACE 2: Bethlehem
RACE 3: Biraz and Augustano
RACE 4: Tell Me and SuperMax
RACE 5: Highgate
RACE 6: Supersonicsurprise
RACE 7: Sugartime Jazz
RACE 8: Majestic Empress and Solo Sun
RACE 9: Wonderful Knight
RACE 10: Lim's Force and Amazing Man
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now