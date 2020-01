E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Where She's Happy

RACE 2: Winning Spirit

RACE 6: Be Bee, Cadet and Passport To Rome

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SATURDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Coming Up

RACE 3: Scooter and Yulong Shengdao

RACE 6: Paperback Trooper and Lady Boss

RACE 7: Beer Garden

RACE 9: Green Star