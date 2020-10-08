Racing

Withdrawals for Saturday's meeting

Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1: Make U Famous and Communication.

RACE 2: Oracle and Joju.

RACE 3: Magnificent Gold and Saturno Spring.

RACE 4: Ningaloo and Unsung Hero.

RACE 5: Big Mary and Longhu.

RACE 6: Supernova and Big Day.

Sun Marshal real hot
RACE 7: Time Lord and Inherit.

RACE 8: Zygarde and High Limit.

RACE 9: Makkem Lad.

RACE 10 (Raffles Cup): Threeandfourpence.

RACE 11: Strap Marks and Tom Cat.

