Withdrawals for Saturday's meeting
RACE 1: Make U Famous and Communication.
RACE 2: Oracle and Joju.
RACE 3: Magnificent Gold and Saturno Spring.
RACE 4: Ningaloo and Unsung Hero.
RACE 5: Big Mary and Longhu.
RACE 6: Supernova and Big Day.
RACE 7: Time Lord and Inherit.
RACE 8: Zygarde and High Limit.
RACE 9: Makkem Lad.
RACE 10 (Raffles Cup): Threeandfourpence.
RACE 11: Strap Marks and Tom Cat.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now