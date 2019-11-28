Withdrawals for Singapore meeting
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Summer Glitter, Hee's Forte
RACE 3: Tax Free
RACE 4: War Frontier
RACE 5: Heracross
RACE 6: Dinghu Mountain, Marine Treasure, Yabadabadoo
RACE 8: Street Party
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Red Symphony, Mikcaipho
RACE 3: Wonderful Knight
RACE 5: Military Chairman, Lim's Torpedo
RACE 7: Yellow Jade Horse
RACE 8: Elena Of Avalor, Gingerman
RACE 9: Sir Isaac
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now