Withdrawals for Singapore meeting

Nov 28, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Summer Glitter, Hee's Forte

RACE 3: Tax Free

RACE 4: War Frontier

RACE 5: Heracross

RACE 6: Dinghu Mountain, Marine Treasure, Yabadabadoo

RACE 8: Street Party

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Red Symphony, Mikcaipho

RACE 3: Wonderful Knight

RACE 5: Military Chairman, Lim's Torpedo

RACE 7: Yellow Jade Horse

RACE 8: Elena Of Avalor, Gingerman

RACE 9: Sir Isaac

