Withdrawals for Singapore meeting
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Nova Factor and Coming Up
RACE 3: Classified
RACE 5: Elite Incredible and Centenary Diamond
RACE 7: Majulah and Overcoming
RACE 8: My Boss
RACE 9: Tell Me
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Solitaire and Roan Ranger
RACE 3: Moonraker and Lim's Pride
RACE 4: Lim's Unique
RACE 5: Clarton Star and Vesontio
RACE 6: Lord O'Reilly and Special King
RACE 7: King Of Glory and JK Flash
RACE 10: Green Star and Clarton Palace
