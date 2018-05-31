Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Queen Of Queens
RACE 2: D'Great Star and Iron Fist
RACE 3: Prince Alexander
RACE 4: I Am The Boss and Merchant Marine
RACE 5: Cavatina, Fortune Spirit and Hippo Prospero
RACE 6: Classified
RACE 8: Golden Spark and Supersonicsurprise
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Holy Thomas
RACE 2: Crazy Wins
RACE 3: Ace's Wild
RACE 8: Magnificent Gold and Northern Knight
RACE 9: Soldado
