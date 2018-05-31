Withdrawals for Singapore races

E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Queen Of Queens

RACE 2: D'Great Star and Iron Fist

RACE 3: Prince Alexander

RACE 4: I Am The Boss and Merchant Marine

RACE 5: Cavatina, Fortune Spirit and Hippo Prospero

RACE 6: Classified

RACE 8: Golden Spark and Supersonicsurprise

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Holy Thomas

RACE 2: Crazy Wins

RACE 3: Ace's Wild

RACE 8: Magnificent Gold and Northern Knight

RACE 9: Soldado