Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Withdrawals for Singapore races

May 31, 2018 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Queen Of Queens

RACE 2: D'Great Star and Iron Fist

RACE 3: Prince Alexander

RACE 4: I Am The Boss and Merchant Marine

RACE 5: Cavatina, Fortune Spirit and Hippo Prospero

RACE 6: Classified

Pennywise drew attention with his debut win on May 18.
Racing

Pennywise is all go for Sunday

RACE 8: Golden Spark and Supersonicsurprise

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Holy Thomas

RACE 2: Crazy Wins

RACE 3: Ace's Wild

RACE 8: Magnificent Gold and Northern Knight

RACE 9: Soldado

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING