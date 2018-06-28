Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Highlight, Peregrine Falcon
RACE 3: Basilisk, Satellite Kingdom
RACE 6: Spirit Seven, Bohemian
RACE 8: Racing Talent, super an
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Gin Go Gin
RACE 2: Axel, Blue Hawaii
RACE 4: Galvarino, Mont Choisy
RACE 6: Gallant Heights, Abebe
RACE 7: Enchanted Mister
RACE 9: Reine Dasher
