Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Petite Victoire, Solitaire, Grand Paris
RACE 2: Coup Bradman,Spokesman
RACE 3: New Sensation, On Electric Avenue
RACE 4: Heavenly Hand, Bring Me Joy
RACE 5: Magic Paint, Balkan Challenger
RACE 6: Elusive Emperor
RACE 7: Roman Classic, Matsuribayashi
RACE 8: Yulong Xiong Ba, Verizon
