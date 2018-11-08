Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Nov 08, 2018 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Paragon Star

RACE 3: Crouching Sun

RACE 4: Mach and King Zoustar

RACE 5: Special King, Dutrow and Caorunn

RACE 6: Paparazzi

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Destiny Knight

Trainer Lee Freednan being interviewed by Singapore Turf Club’s Luke Marlow after his horse Circuit Land drew the plum No. 1 gate for the Gold Cup.
Topweights draw favoured spots

RACE 3: Boy Next Door and Agni

RACE 4: The Capital and Glasgow

RACE 7: O'What A Feeling

RACE 8: Dragon Duke

RACE 11: Tales Of Summer

