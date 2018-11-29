Withdrawals for Singapore races

E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Mr O'Reilly and Duxton

RACE 6: Grand Paris

RACE 7: Despacito

RACE 8: Golden Mile , Ladrone and Natural Impulse

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 3: Silent Prince and Lim's Force RACE 5: Swedish Memories and Dragon High

RACE 6: Ultimate Killer

RACE 7: Mystic Pride

RACE 8: Mr Rockwell and Hero In The Wind

RACE 9: Black Jade and Prince Pegasus

RACE 11: Effortless and Goodfellas