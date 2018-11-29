Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Mr O'Reilly and Duxton
RACE 6: Grand Paris
RACE 7: Despacito
RACE 8: Golden Mile , Ladrone and Natural Impulse
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 3: Silent Prince and Lim's Force RACE 5: Swedish Memories and Dragon High
RACE 6: Ultimate Killer
RACE 7: Mystic Pride
RACE 8: Mr Rockwell and Hero In The Wind
RACE 9: Black Jade and Prince Pegasus
RACE 11: Effortless and Goodfellas
