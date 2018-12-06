Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Zahir, Simpang
RACE 2: Ground Attack
RACE 4: Make U Famous
RACE 5: Yulong Sheng Long, Streetwise
RACE 6: D'Great Boss, Hello Michelle
RACE 7: Red Riding Wood, Golden Mile
RACE 8: Cambridge
RACE 9: Success Street
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Top Banana, King Of Thieves
RACE 2: Lady Boss, Smash
RACE 3: Lucky Boy, Special Rain
RACE 6: Secret Squirrel
RACE 7: Nowyousee, Caorunn
RACE 8: Southern Glory
RACE 9: Murrayfield
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now