Withdrawals for Singapore races

Dec 06, 2018 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Zahir, Simpang

RACE 2: Ground Attack

RACE 4: Make U Famous

RACE 5: Yulong Sheng Long, Streetwise

RACE 6: D'Great Boss, Hello Michelle

RACE 7: Red Riding Wood, Golden Mile

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

RACE 8: Cambridge

RACE 9: Success Street

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Top Banana, King Of Thieves

RACE 2: Lady Boss, Smash

RACE 3: Lucky Boy, Special Rain

RACE 6: Secret Squirrel

RACE 7: Nowyousee, Caorunn

RACE 8: Southern Glory

RACE 9: Murrayfield

HORSE RACING