Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Ferocious
RACE 2: Morpheus, Rapid Fire
RACE 3: Dash, Hunting Tower
RACE 4: She's The One, Paperback Trooper
RACE 5: Battle Of Troy, Absolvido
RACE 7: Good News, Siam Sapphire
RACE 8: Dynamic General, Mon Energy
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Simpang, Richie Rich
RACE 2: River Happiness, Scooby Dooby Doo
RACE 4: My Miracle, Ganassi, Phan Nee Star, Evil Wesley
RACE 5: Elise, Charger
RACE 6: Iron Fist
RACE 9: Refresh, Yulong Fast Steed
