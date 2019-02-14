Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Feb 14, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Ferocious

RACE 2: Morpheus, Rapid Fire

RACE 3: Dash, Hunting Tower

RACE 4: She's The One, Paperback Trooper

RACE 5: Battle Of Troy, Absolvido

RACE 7: Good News, Siam Sapphire

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

RACE 8: Dynamic General, Mon Energy

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Simpang, Richie Rich

RACE 2: River Happiness, Scooby Dooby Doo

RACE 4: My Miracle, Ganassi, Phan Nee Star, Evil Wesley

RACE 5: Elise, Charger

RACE 6: Iron Fist

RACE 9: Refresh, Yulong Fast Steed

