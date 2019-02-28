Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Feb 28, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW’S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Queen Of Queens

RACE 2: Lim’s Passion

RACE 3: Xiong Fong

RACE 5: High Street,Fragrance Empire

RACE 7: Satellite Warrior, Our Pinnacle

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY’S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Simpang, Yellow Jade Horse

Yesterday's Kranji gallops

RACE 3: Sun Princeps, Star Empire

RACE 4: I Am Invisible

RACE 5: Looks Good, Cai Poh Wang

RACE 7: Lim’s Dashing, Arc Triumph

RACE 8: Sun Pittsburgh, River Superstar

RACE 9: Lim’s Shot, Petite Voix

