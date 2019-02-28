Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW’S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Queen Of Queens
RACE 2: Lim’s Passion
RACE 3: Xiong Fong
RACE 5: High Street,Fragrance Empire
RACE 7: Satellite Warrior, Our Pinnacle
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY’S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Simpang, Yellow Jade Horse
RACE 3: Sun Princeps, Star Empire
RACE 4: I Am Invisible
RACE 5: Looks Good, Cai Poh Wang
RACE 7: Lim’s Dashing, Arc Triumph
RACE 8: Sun Pittsburgh, River Superstar
RACE 9: Lim’s Shot, Petite Voix
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now