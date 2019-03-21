Withdrawals for Singapore races
Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 3: Fireworks
RACE 5: Dominic, Plato
RACE 6: Muscle Beach, Moon Charm, Danger Zone, West North Hill, Full Luck
RACE 7: Sacred Magic, Justice Light
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Hostwin Chevalier, Yakety Yak
RACE 3: I'm A Conqueror, Yulong Jazz, Cloudburst
RACE 4: Magic Paint
RACE 6: My Money, Ultimate Killer
RACE 8: Dayuan
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now