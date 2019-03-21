Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Mar 21, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 3: Fireworks

RACE 5: Dominic, Plato

RACE 6: Muscle Beach, Moon Charm, Danger Zone, West North Hill, Full Luck

RACE 7: Sacred Magic, Justice Light

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Hostwin Chevalier, Yakety Yak

RACE 3: I'm A Conqueror, Yulong Jazz, Cloudburst

RACE 4: Magic Paint

RACE 6: My Money, Ultimate Killer

RACE 8: Dayuan

