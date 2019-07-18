Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore Races

Jul 18, 2019 12:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Khudawand, Ordos Legend

RACE 3: Value Of Justice

RACE 4: General Cheng

RACE 5: Thai Boy

RACE 6: Bahama Mama

RACE 8: Metagross, Heart Of Courage

El Patron to take the opener

