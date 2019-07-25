Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Extra Win, Top Banana
RACE 2: Sothistheone, Beauty Luck
RACE 5: Bohemian, Over De Top
RACE 6: Just Landed
RACE 7: Diamonds
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Pakatan Warrior, Gangnam Classic
RACE 2: Coloniel Star, Lim's Leader
RACE 3: Tingle Marc, First Choice
RACE 4: Gold Spirit
RACE 5: Alaranch, Lucky Boy
RACE 7: She's The One, Elite Tripleeight
RACE 8: Lim's Craft
RACE 9: Easy Does It
RACE 10: Yulong Sheng Long, Cracking Tottie
