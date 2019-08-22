Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: High Limit
RACE 3: Sun Pittsburgh
RACE 4: Lim's Torpedo, Coloniel Star, Sun Order
RACE 6: Centenary Diamond, Muraahib, The Big Easy, Miss Dusty
RACE 7: Blitz Power, Dreamer Legend
RACE 8: Lim's Pride
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Eastern Victory
RACE 3: Decreto
RACE 4: Absolute Miracle
RACE 6: Luck Of Friendship
RACE 7: Be Bee, Blue Swede
RACE 8: Safeer, Special King
