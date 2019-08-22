Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Aug 22, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: High Limit

RACE 3: Sun Pittsburgh

RACE 4: Lim's Torpedo, Coloniel Star, Sun Order

RACE 6: Centenary Diamond, Muraahib, The Big Easy, Miss Dusty

RACE 7: Blitz Power, Dreamer Legend

RACE 8: Lim's Pride

Racing

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Related Stories

Effortless puts in a flashy gallop

Wednesday's South Africa results

In-form Readysetglo looks primed to shine

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Eastern Victory

RACE 3: Decreto

RACE 4: Absolute Miracle

RACE 6: Luck Of Friendship

RACE 7: Be Bee, Blue Swede

RACE 8: Safeer, Special King

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING