Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: High Street
RACE 2: Bring Me Joy
RACE 4: Ma Bao Bao
RACE 6: Miracle Time
RACE 7: Beau Geste, Salamence, I Am The One, Calculation
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: War Pride
RACE 3: Lim's Ripple, Super Emperor
RACE 4: Lemon Squash
RACE 5: Zahir
RACE 8: Bartimaeus, Assassin
RACE 9: Atlas, Fire Drago
