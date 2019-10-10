Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: High Street

RACE 2: Bring Me Joy

RACE 4: Ma Bao Bao

RACE 6: Miracle Time

RACE 7: Beau Geste, Salamence, I Am The One, Calculation

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: War Pride

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

RACE 3: Lim's Ripple, Super Emperor

RACE 4: Lemon Squash

RACE 5: Zahir

RACE 8: Bartimaeus, Assassin

RACE 9: Atlas, Fire Drago

