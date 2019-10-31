Racing

Withdrawals For Singapore Races

Oct 31, 2019 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Evil Roadster

RACE 2: Dawning Gold

RACE 3: Lizaz, Catch The Tiger

RACE 5: Beer Garden, Hotshots Slam

RACE 6: Wonderful Knight, Lucky Lincoln

RACE 7: Trigamy

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Life After U, King Warrior

RACE 3: Country Boss

RACE 4: Alwrich

RACE 5: Millennium's Rule, O'Reilly Star

RACE 7: Rock Me Easy

RACE 8: Star Of Jupiter

HORSE RACING