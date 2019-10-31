Withdrawals For Singapore Races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Evil Roadster
RACE 2: Dawning Gold
RACE 3: Lizaz, Catch The Tiger
RACE 5: Beer Garden, Hotshots Slam
RACE 6: Wonderful Knight, Lucky Lincoln
RACE 7: Trigamy
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Life After U, King Warrior
RACE 3: Country Boss
RACE 4: Alwrich
RACE 5: Millennium's Rule, O'Reilly Star
RACE 7: Rock Me Easy
RACE 8: Star Of Jupiter
