Wolfgang looks a safe bet

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) WOLFGANG showed promise in a barrier trial. He has drawn well back on the Poly and could open his account.

(4) GLADSTONE could relish the Polytrack. He has blinkers fitted which can mean more improvement and he rates a big danger.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) SHE'S A CRUSADE can score an overdue first win after running second four times in a row. She has the best of the draw.

(4) DANCING PRINCESS made a fair debut for her new yard and can show more as she would have needed that run after rest.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) KNIGHT WARRIOR is one of the better bets on the day. The youngster has loads of experience having run second in his last three.

(3) ACADEMY AWARD has a plum draw and blinkers could see a much improved run.

(1) OPENSEA have the form needed to prove dangerous.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(13) DUC D'ORANGE is a reserve. If he gets to run, he could be a dangerous customer.

(4) BORN TO PERFORM is unbeaten over the trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) DONNAN has very good recent form. He ran very well on the Poly to Priceless Ruler, who has come out to win again and then confirmed when running well on turf last time.

(7) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER caught the eye last time and will be at a peak in his third run after rest.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) TRAVELLING LIGHT is quick and was raced in a Grade 1 last time. She could be good enough to win on handicap.

(9) STARLIGHT is ultra consistent and has much in her favour.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) TRIPLE FATE LINE has some strong recent form and would be deserving. It would be his first win on the Poly and (1) SILVA'S BULLET who has won here before is knocking hard at the door again.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(11) CRYSTAL BALL is getting into it again and may turn the form around with (5) ORIENT EXPRESS who has the worst of the draw today.