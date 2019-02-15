Wonderful pair worth backing

Grey is beautiful, so they say for horses.

Incidentally, my best bets for tonight and Sunday - Wonderful Paint and Zac Kasa respectively - are grey horses and I love the ring to it.

Wonderful Paint, trained by Leslie Khoo, looks a horse in a hurry. The last-start winner is still in top shape and a win in the Kranji Stakes C event over 2,000m in Race 6 at Kranji tonight will take the four-year-old closer to July's Singapore Derby over 1,800m.

At 66 points, his rating is still deemed a bit low for consideration for the Group 1 feature.

The New Zealand-bred gelding is painted with a top chance in a relatively weak race tonight and should continue his ascent with the jockey who knows him best - Noh Senari.

Wonderful Paint has won three times - all with Noh aboard. The high-riding top local rider just knows how to relax the grey and when to unleash his mount for the kill.

The Cliff Brown-trained Zac Kasa impressed in his trial on Tuesday, when he finished second by a neck after leading fluently.

The winner, Elite Beast, was ridden furiously to beat him and it was clear that Zac Kasa would have won easily had jockey Michael Rodd stepped on the accelerator.

The two most significant advantanges to the grey's chances are his Group form and his handicapped weight in Sunday's Class 1 event over 1,200m in Race 7.

It must be noted that Zac Kasa ran second to Lim's Cruiser in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m and was also runner-up to Mister Yeoh in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m with 51.5kg. On Sunday, he is handicapped at a luxurious 51kg.