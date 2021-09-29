Wong and Hakim suspended, Jason Lim fined

JOCKEY WONG CHIN CHUEN

Suspended for one Singapore race day, from Sept 26 to Oct 2, for careless riding on Holy Eleanor in Saturday's Race 4.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY HAKIM KAMARUDDIN

Suspended for two Singapore race days, from Sept 26 to Oct 9, for careless riding on Free Fallin' in Saturday's Race 5.

TRAINER JASON LIM

Fined $1,000 for failing to notify the stewards of his intentions to alter the tactics of Saturday's last-race winner Chicago Star, who led all the way with apprentice Iskandar Rosman astride.