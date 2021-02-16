Wong, Kellady, Krisna and Yusoff suspended

JOCKEY WONG CHIN CHUEN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Sunday to Feb 27. He failed to ride Winning Hobby out to the end of Saturday's Race 3, when in contention for fourth place.

JOCKEY MATTHEW KELLADY

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Feb 21 to Feb 27. In Saturday's Race 4, he directed Our Showcase out from behind Lim's Unique passing the 500m mark, causing Helushka and Nadeem Sapphire to be severely hampered.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY KRISNA THANGAMANI

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Feb 21 to Feb 27. He made insufficient effort to prevent Perfect from shifting inwards near the 300m mark, also in Race 4, when insufficiently clear of Travis, who had to be checked.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY YUSOFF FADZLI

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Feb 21 to Feb 27. He permitted Makkem Lad to shift inwards near the 1,000m mark in Race 7, when he was insufficiently clear of The August, who steadied, shifted outwards and carried Gold Star out onto Charger, who had to be checked.