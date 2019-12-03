Wong suspended, Moor fined

Jockey CC Wong, who rode a treble at Kranji on Sunday, will miss three Singapore race days next year after being suspended for careless riding.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in Sunday's Race 6, in that near the 800m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of My Gold, who was checked.

Wong's suspension will start from Dec 9 until Jan 10.

Jockey D Moor, the rider of Supersonicsurprise in Race 10, was fined $1,000 for failing to ride his mount out to the end of the race. His mount finished fifth.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards could not be satisfied that it had affected the placings.

Jockey CS Chin, who exercised his right of appeal against the panel of stewards' decision and the penalty imposed on him on two careless riding charges in Race 9 last Friday, was granted a stay of execution and was denied in another.

For his offence near the 1,000m mark on My Friends, which resulted in a four-day suspension, his application for a stay of sentence was granted by the panel of stipendiary stewards.

But, for his careless riding offence near the 200m mark, which copped a three-day suspension, a stay of sentence was denied. His suspension dates were amended to commence from yesterday to Jan 1.