Won't be long before Burkaan wins

On a day when there were no records broken at the trials, there were two standouts in the form of Burkaan and Trigamy. Trained by Donna Logan and Saimee Jumaat respectively, they livened up an otherwise ordinary Tuesday morning.

Owned by Al-Arabiya Stable, Burkaan took out the fourth of six trials that day, coming from second spot when they straightened for the run home, to beat Ocean General and Clarton Treasure with quite a bit of authority.

Burkaan clocked 61.51sec for the 1,000m trip and, on that showing, passed his blinkers test.

A two-year-old going places, the New Zealand-bred would have picked up many fans after his two fourth-place finishes in as many starts.

He opened his campaign in late April when entered for a Restricted Maiden sprint over the flying 1,000m.

A little tardy at the get-go, he looked a tad green and although jumping from Gate 2, he somehow raced wide throughout.

In his defence, and given the fact that he was sent off as an $83 longshot, he wasn't expected to do much and there was little or no stable support.

He was back three weeks later and, although still a little green out of the gates, he gave an improved show, leading for most of the 1,000m journey - only to be caught by a swarm of three, led by Clarton Treasure.

On the back of those two runs, Burkaan can only get better and I suggest you include him on your shortlist of horses to follow.

As for Trigamy, it's just a matter of waiting and seeing him do a repeat of those two wins which he put together in February and March.

Trigamy was having a practice run on Tuesday morning and, after skipping to the lead under Glen Boss, he was never headed.

He went on to beat The Wind by half a length with the fast-finishing Haytham taking third spot.

Well schooled by Saimee in the ways of the game, the Australian-bred opened his Kranji account in his seventh start. That day in February, he stayed fourth and marked time until well into the final stretch.

Opening up on command, he chased down the leaders to win - going away - by 21/2 lengths. Three weeks later saw him score his second win. It was a 1,200m sprint on grass and he won that by almost a length and in 1:10.25sec.

Last time out, he beat just one home in a Class 3 event. Put it down to an "off day", but Trigamy is better than that and an improved show next time out wouldn't surprise.

Silent Arrow, also from Saimee's yard, took the final trial of the morning but the slow time of 64.10sec didn't do justice to the way the winner powered home over the concluding stages to snatch victory just when the result looked done and dusted.

Yes, with 100m to travel, Silent Arrow, parked nearest the rails, had a wall of three ahead of him. But Vlad Duric spotted an opening, pointed Silent Arrow at it and the six-year-old did the rest.

He took the trial by a shorthead, beating Flash One with Chariots Of Fire holding on for third. Silent Arrow is a 44-start veteran whose last win was almost two years ago. If he is to win another race, now could be the time.

Yes, now - and for only the second time in his career - that he is in Class 5.